Update: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A103641

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/27/20 at 1424 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 15

TOWN: Jericho

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lawrence Heights

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Keith Thibault

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, California

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front bumper

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

BICYCLIST

NAME: Kinsley Millard

AGE: 9

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont

HELMET: Y

INJURIES: Fatal

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The victim is identified as 9-year-old Kinsley Millard of Jericho.

***Initial news release, 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Jericho involving an SUV and a bicyclist that resulted in the death of the 9-year-old girl riding the bike.

Police were notified at 2:24 p.m. of the crash on Vermont Route 15 at the intersection of Lawrence Heights in Jericho. Responding troopers located the victim in the roadway being tended to by a passerby and despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. Subsequent investigation indicated that Keith Thibault, 58, of Concord, California, was westbound on Vermont Route 15 in a 2018 Honda CRV when the bicyclist entered the roadway from Lawrence Heights, and Thibault was unable to avoid the collision.

Troopers from the Williston Barracks, aided by members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, are continuing to investigate the crash. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors. Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.

Vermont Route 15 was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.

- 30 -