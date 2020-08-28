Update: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A103641
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/27/20 at 1424 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 15
TOWN: Jericho
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lawrence Heights
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Keith Thibault
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Concord, California
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front bumper
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
BICYCLIST
NAME: Kinsley Millard
AGE: 9
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, Vermont
HELMET: Y
INJURIES: Fatal
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The victim is identified as 9-year-old Kinsley Millard of Jericho.
***Initial news release, 7:40 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020***
The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash that occurred Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Jericho involving an SUV and a bicyclist that resulted in the death of the 9-year-old girl riding the bike.
Police were notified at 2:24 p.m. of the crash on Vermont Route 15 at the intersection of Lawrence Heights in Jericho. Responding troopers located the victim in the roadway being tended to by a passerby and despite lifesaving measures, she was pronounced deceased on scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members. Subsequent investigation indicated that Keith Thibault, 58, of Concord, California, was westbound on Vermont Route 15 in a 2018 Honda CRV when the bicyclist entered the roadway from Lawrence Heights, and Thibault was unable to avoid the collision.
Troopers from the Williston Barracks, aided by members of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, are continuing to investigate the crash. Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors. Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.
Vermont Route 15 was closed for approximately four hours following the crash.
