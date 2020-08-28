Detour Scheduled for Bridge Project on Toad Valley Road in Shrewsbury Township, York County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that an approximately one-month detour is scheduled to begin next week at a bridge on Toad Valley Road (Route 3022) in Shrewsbury Township, York County.

The corrugated metal arch on masonry abutments, which was built in 1938, spans Trout Run between Clearview Drive (Route 3006) and Gantz Road. A PennDOT maintenance crew from York County will close the bridge to repair scouring around the bridge foundation.

The road will be closed to through traffic on Thursday, September 3, and is expected to reopen by Friday, October 2.

A detour will be in place using Main Street/Susquehanna Trail (Route 3001) and Clearview Drive (Route 3006) to Toad Valley Road.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department's Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

