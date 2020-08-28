PennDOT Highlights Partnership Opportunities Available Through its Pollinator Habitat Adoption Program

​The northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held an event in Erie today to draw attention to the partnership opportunities available to plant and maintain pollinator gardens and habitats along state-owned roadways.

“Pennsylvania is fortunate to have a lot of green space along its highways and roadways, especially in the northwest region,” said Brian McNulty, P.E., District 1 Executive. “Through the PennDOT’s Adopt and Beautify Program, we can partner with organizations to identify medians and right-of-way areas to host gardens and habitats to bolster our pollinator populations as well as enhance the beauty of our state.”

PennDOT’s Pollinator Habitat Plan was developed with four goals in mind – plant, protect, partner, and promote. The plan supports efforts to establish, maintain, and increase areas with seasonal native wildflowers and plants that help sustain the state’s pollinator species. This is done predominately through partnerships with other conservation-minded organizations.

“Similar to our Adopt-a-Highway program, PennDOT offers groups the option of adopting plots to plant gardens and habitats. These spaces range from something smaller at a rest stop or welcome center to larger areas like medians,” said PennDOT Roadside Specialist Cheryl Wimer.

Among the spaces already adopted is a 5.5-acre plot at the Interstate 90 interchange with Route 8 in Millcreek Township, Erie County. Through a partnership with Pheasants Forever Chapter 728, work was done over the past year to turn the space into a pollinator habitat.

“We are excited to see the flowers blooming at the habitat this summer,” said Chapter 728 president Ed Moss. “Pheasants Forever is proud to partner with PennDOT to make this project a reality. It is our goal to keep it thriving for years to come for the benefit of Erie County residents as well as the environment.”

The adoption program is open to groups of any sort, including clubs, schools, churches, businesses, and families. It requires at least a two-year commit to plant and maintain the designated area. PennDOT offers gloves, safety vests, and garbage bags to groups as needed. Other assistance is given on a case-by-case basis.

More information on the PennDOT’s pollinator program can be found on the Adopt and Beautify page of the at www.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###