Senator Malcolm Wallop honored in Sheridan

Sheridan -

Wyoming Senators Mike Enzi and John Barasso, former Wyoming Senator Alan Simpson, Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik and dozens of others, gathered on August 7 to honor the late Wyoming Senator Malcolm Wallop with the official designation of Malcolm Wallop Park in north Sheridan.

Wallop was co-sponsor of the 1984 Wallop-Breaux Amendment, which expanded the Dingell-Johnson, or Sport Fish Restoration Act, of 1950. This legislation authorizes the collection of a federal excise tax on fishing rods and reels, artificial flies and bait, motorboat fuel, and other related fishing and boating equipment.

These taxes are collected and distributed to state wildlife departments each year to use for boating access, aquatic education and other authorized programs. The influential Wallop-Breaux Amendment greatly increased the amount of money available for investment in aquatic conservation.

In 2019, Wyoming received more than $5 million from the Sport Fish Restoration Act.

- WGFD -