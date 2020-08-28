Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LDAF Launches GoFundMe Animal Rescue Relief Fund

LDAF Launches GoFundMe Animal Rescue Relief Fund

August 28, 2020

Baton Rouge, LA (August 28, 2020) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) launches GoFundMe to accept monetary donations to aid in animal relief efforts following Hurricane Laura, Louisiana Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said.

“After disasters like Hurricane Laura, we often receive a large amount of donated items like pet food, animal feed and other supplies from well-meaning individuals wanting to help animals impacted by the disaster in any way they can,” Strain said. “Your monetary donations are one of the best ways to contribute to the effort to assist Louisiana pets and livestock impacted by Hurricane Laura.”

The funds collected will be used to provide supplies and equipment necessary to care for numerous pets and livestock by the LDAF and parish governments.

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ldaf-animal-rescue-relief-fund

