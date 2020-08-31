Rellevate, Inc. Completes Initial Capital Seed Round and Forms Board of Directors

Digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services has closed its initial capital raise to fund growth

STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money anytime, anywhere, announced that it has closed its initial capital raise to fund the Company’s growth. Rellevate also announced the formation of its Board of Directors. The announcement was made by Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate’s Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO.

Rellevate, Inc.'s Board of Directors is:

• Peter Longo – Senior Managing Director, Connecticut Innovations

• Joel Whitley – Partner & Principal, IAG Capital Partners

• Mark Parsells – Founder & Managing General Partner, Montpelier Ventures

• Kevin King – Managing Director, Texas Halo Fund – Board Observer

• Greg Schneider – Co-Founder & CIO, Rellevate, Inc.

• Stewart Stockdale – Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO, Rellevate, Inc.

The capital raise was led by CT Innovations, Connecticut’s Strategic Venture Capital arm with participation in this round by IAG Capital Partners and Texas Halo Fund, and a great list of individual accredited investors. “We have been impressed with Rellevate’s management team and their strategic vision for providing financial services to those Americans that need it most,” said Peter Longo, Senior Managing Director, Connecticut Innovations. “We are also pleased they have decided to establish their headquarters in Connecticut and support Stamford’s business community.”

Joel Whitley, Partner & Principal, IAG Capital Partners said, “We are excited to be one of the lead investors in Rellevate and have been impressed with their value proposition and the team’s ability to execute against it. Their target market needs these services now more than ever.”

“We are very excited to have CT Innovations, IAG Capital Partners, Texas Halo Fund and prominent individuals as our initial investors, who share our vision for the Company and will provide valuable expertise as we launch and grow it over the coming years.” said Stewart A. Stockdale. “We have formed a leading Board of Directors who will help guide Rellevate well into the future."

About Rellevate

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money anytime, anywhere. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include digital accounts, Visa debit cards, access to payroll, bill pay, and send money. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.

