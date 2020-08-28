Travel Advisory: Detour Needed for Broad Street Bridge Construction in Providence

Starting Sunday night, August 30, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will establish car and truck detours for traffic on the Broad Street Bridge over I-95 in downtown Providence, between the east and west service roads along the highway. ? RIDOT is replacing the deck of the Broad Street Bridge and the first phase of the project requires closing half of the bridge, reducing the number of travel lanes from four to two. RIDOT had intended to maintain two-way traffic on this bridge but determined it was safer to allow two lanes of eastbound traffic, detour westbound traffic and restrict truck traffic.

All vehicles heading westbound on Broad Street will follow the east service road (Dave Gavitt Way) to Westminster Street to the west service road (John J. Partington Way) to continue onto Broad Street. A temporary traffic signal will be installed on Westminster Street and the east service road to assist detouring traffic.

Trucks heading westbound on Broad Street will follow the same detour as cars. Trucks wanting to travel eastbound over the bridge will use the west service road and cross over the highway at the Point Street Bridge, then using the east service road to return to Broad Street.

This traffic pattern will be in place for approximately one year. Motorists can expect delays and should consider alternate routes during these closures.

Pedestrian access will be maintained wherever possible, but detours using adjacent bridges over I-95 are likely.

Overnight lane closures on I-95 under these bridges are possible, but no daytime work is expected that would affect highway travel.

The bridge is 57 years old, structurally deficient, and carries approximately 13,260 vehicles per day. It is being replaced as part of the $19.5 million Bridge Group 1 Providence project which includes concrete repairs, concrete sealing, deck joint repair/replacement, steel beam repair, deck underside repairs and painting on the five bridges and overpasses in downtown Providence. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 1 Providence project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.