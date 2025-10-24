Travel Advisory Update: Lane Restrictions Possible at Wickford Roundabout Construction Project

RHODE ISLAND, October 24 - As part of its ongoing construction of a mini-roundabout at the intersection of Brown Street, Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) and Phillips Street in the village of Wickford in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) may temporarily restrict travel to one lane of alternating traffic for drivers entering the intersection from Boston Neck Road or Phillips Street. This traffic pattern may be needed between 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 26 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 28, including daytime hours.

RIDOT will continue its restriction for trucks, buses and other large vehicles through the mini-roundabout work zone through the end of the day on Tuesday.

A police officer will be present to assist any oversized vehicles through the work zone. RIDOT encourages operators of these vehicles to seek alternate routes, including Tower Hill Road (Route 1) and West Main Street to access Wickford village. Large trucks coming from points south on Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) are to follow a truck detour using Route 138 to Route 1.

The work zone will be accessible to all passenger vehicles. Local access to all shops, restaurants and residences on Brown Street, Boston Neck Road, and Phillips Street will be maintained.

Working in coordination with the Town of North Kingstown, RIDOT is building the mini-roundabout outside the summer tourism season with the majority of work taking place during late evening and overnight hours to minimize disruption to motorists, pedestrians and the business community. Daytime work may be necessary because of temperature-sensitive work for the decorative stamped asphalt surface on the roundabout and its splitter islands.

The roundabout is scheduled to be installed by the end of October, weather permitting.

More information about this project is available at www.ridot.net/projects/WickfordRoundabout. This web page also includes a form to sign up to receive regular project updates.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Wickford Roundabout is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.