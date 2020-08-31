Brite Systems awarded HUD Contract for Salesforce Center of Excellence (CoE) Implementation
Brite Systems announced its award to implement a Salesforce Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brite Systems, a full-service IT provider specializing in cloud services, enterprise applications, and cybersecurity services, announced its award to implement a Salesforce Cloud Center of Excellence (CoE) for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). As a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner, Brite Systems has supported Salesforce implementations for several other federal agencies including U.S. Health and Human Services , U.S Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. Brite Systems has partnered with Maven Group, another small business specializing in security and governance for the public sector, to deliver the ideal solutions to HUD.
A Salesforce CoE is a central governing body for an entire organization, designed to enhance an organization’s project management, workflow methodologies, IT governance, security and more. Without a formal CoE, chaos can ensue as an organization has divided efforts to modernize. If different teams use Salesforce in varying ways, there could be duplication of efforts, loss of time and funds, and confusion for users. By implementing a Salesforce CoE, HUD will reap massive benefits such as streamlined workflows, optimized licenses, eliminated silos, centralized information, efficient project execution, increased customer loyalty, and automated processes.
Brite Systems has the proven SAFe-based methodology and thriving Salesforce practice to ensure high-quality deliverables for HUD. Leveraging our Salesforce portfolio, Brite Systems will establish a governance framework to align best practices and common design, architecture, and development practices throughout the agency. To begin the engagement, Brite Systems will provide thorough documentation of the agency’s overall needs and goals. Brite Systems will serve HUD by setting design standards across the agency, managing centralized testing and quality assurance, and ensuring security compliances are met.
Another key to a successful CoE is facilitating rapid adoption and encouraging stakeholder alignment through an effective communication strategy. The Brite Systems team will also enable stakeholders through structured, ongoing training to motivate adoption and augment modernization efforts.
“Our team is ecstatic about this opportunity to provide high quality enterprise Salesforce cloud solutions for HUD,” says Leena Victoria, President of Brite Systems.
About Brite Systems
Brite Systems has been driving digital transformation for the private and public sector since 2006. Brite Systems is a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and has partnered with agencies and organizations to modernize technology across various industries. Our team of experts holds more than 100 certifications and possesses a wide array of enterprise cloud implementation experience. Brite Systems confidently brings the right people, customized approach, and successful track record to each opportunity.
