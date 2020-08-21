Brite Systems Implements Salesforce at U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)
Brite Systems announces its award to provide Salesforce development and implementation services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brite Systems, a full-service IT provider specializing in cloud services, enterprise applications, and cybersecurity, announced its award to provide Salesforce development and implementation services to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) based upon their deep technical expertise, attention to customer service, and results-driven and innovation-based culture. Brite Systems is a leading federal provider of digital transformation services currently serving U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S Department of Labor, and U.S. Veterans Affairs.
Brite Systems will develop and implement a user-friendly, comprehensive system on the Salesforce platform. Their consultation services include improving business processes and leveraging Salesforce for overall effectiveness of the agency. Brite Systems begins each project by translating business requirements to technical requirements and timelines. As part of translating business requirements, their team will conduct a discovery session of current processes and clearly define the future state.
“Our team will provide best in class solutions to enhance the agency’s systems and processes,” says Leena Victoria, President of Brite Systems. “We are humbled and honored to serve the U.S Department of Defense.”
Brite Systems ensures satisfaction of DoD with a Salesforce CRM. The system will be designed, developed, implemented, and tested by their team of experts. The implementation will include the migration of data from legacy systems and integration with DoD’s other current systems. Brite Systems will also guide DoD’s procurement of licenses, providing recommendations for the best use of Salesforce licenses and maximizing the selected license mix.
“We believe a Salesforce CRM by Brite Systems is the perfect fit for the DoD technology roadmap,” added Victoria. The Brite Systems team has the SDLC experience and proven SAFe-based methodology to ensure high-quality deliverables. Leveraging past success, Brite Systems has the Salesforce portfolio demonstrating the ability to exceed the desired results for DoD.
About Brite Systems
Brite Systems has been driving digital transformation for the private and public sector since 2006. Brite Systems is a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner and has partnered with agencies and organizations to modernize technology across various industries. Our Salesforce experts hold more than 100 certifications and possess a wide array of enterprise cloud implementation experience. Brite Systems confidently brings the right people, customized approach, and successful track record to each opportunity.
