Size, Scope, and Quality | Nebraska Department of Education
Size
Local CTE systems include programming inclusive of opportunities that represent the broad range of available Nebraska CTE career fields/program areas, including:
- Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources
- Business, Marketing, and Management
- Communication & Information Systems
- Health Sciences
- Human Sciences and Education, and
- Skilled and Technical Sciences
At the secondary level:
- No less than one state-model program of study shall be offered, and
- No less than one state-authorized Career & Technical Student Organization (CTSO) aligned with the CTE courses and content offered in the school(s) is available for student participation.
At the postsecondary level:
No less than one program in each of Nebraska’s career field areas that maintains an occupational focus and prepares students for entry level employment, advanced skill development, and/or advanced training as identified through the reVISION process will be offered, and
No less than one state-authorized CTSO at the primary campus level, if applicable
Scope
- CTE programs are aligned to the Nebraska Career & Technical Education Model (see Figure 2).
- A comprehensive understanding of and strong experience in all aspects of an industry are provided to students, including:
- occupations and careers that represent the full scope of an industry;
- technology, workforce and community issues, and health, safety, and environmental issues related to the industry
- Emphasis is placed on developing essential workplace skills through integration of Nebraska’s Career Readiness Standards throughout the local education system or institution
- CTE programs are aligned with local/regional workforce and economic development efforts
- Appropriate assessments, both formative and summative, are utilized to measure and encourage student achievement;
- CTE programs include opportunities for dual-credit and/or credentialing
- occupations and careers that represent the full scope of an industry;
Secondary:
Secondary CTE course instruction addresses at least 90% of the state-approved standards
Quality
- CTE programs of study and courses are delivered by instructors who meet Nebraska’s requirements to teach at the secondary and/or postsecondary level(s)
Professional development is provided to school counselors, teachers/instructors, paraeducators, and administrators to enhance student learning
- Professional development includes both technical and pedagogical knowledge and skill development opportunities
- Contextual learning opportunities are embedded across content/program areas
- High quality, standards-aligned instructional materials are accessible to each student
- Industry-grade equipment and technology encourage student attainment of relevant, rigorous technical skills;
- Facilities, equipment, and resources are of sufficient size and quality to accommodate participating students and keep them safe