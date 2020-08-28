Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Size, Scope, and Quality | Nebraska Department of Education

Size

Local CTE systems include programming inclusive of opportunities that represent the broad range of available Nebraska CTE career fields/program areas, including:

  • Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources
  • Business, Marketing, and Management
  • Communication & Information Systems
  • Health Sciences
  • Human Sciences and Education, and
  • Skilled and Technical Sciences

At the secondary level:

  • No less than one state-model program of study shall be offered, and
  • No less than one state-authorized Career & Technical Student Organization (CTSO) aligned with the CTE courses and content offered in the school(s) is available for student participation.

At the postsecondary level:

No less than one program in each of Nebraska’s career field areas that maintains an occupational focus and prepares students for entry level employment, advanced skill development, and/or advanced training as identified through the reVISION process will be offered, and

No less than one state-authorized CTSO at the primary campus level, if applicable

Scope

  • CTE programs are aligned to the Nebraska Career & Technical Education Model (see Figure 2).
  • A comprehensive understanding of and strong experience in all aspects of an industry are provided to students, including:
    • occupations and careers that represent the full scope of an industry;
      • technology, workforce and community issues, and health, safety, and environmental issues related to the industry
    • Emphasis is placed on developing essential workplace skills through integration of Nebraska’s Career Readiness Standards throughout the local education system or institution
    • CTE programs are aligned with local/regional workforce and economic development efforts
    • Appropriate assessments, both formative and summative, are utilized to measure and encourage student achievement;
    • CTE programs include opportunities for dual-credit and/or credentialing

Secondary:

Secondary CTE course instruction addresses at least 90% of the state-approved standards

Quality

  • CTE programs of study and courses are delivered by instructors who meet Nebraska’s requirements to teach at the secondary and/or postsecondary level(s)

Professional development is provided to school counselors, teachers/instructors, paraeducators, and administrators to enhance student learning

  • Professional development includes both technical and pedagogical knowledge and skill development opportunities
  • Contextual learning opportunities are embedded across content/program areas
  • High quality, standards-aligned instructional materials are accessible to each student
  • Industry-grade equipment and technology encourage student attainment of relevant, rigorous technical skills;
  • Facilities, equipment, and resources are of sufficient size and quality to accommodate participating students and keep them safe

Distribution channels:


