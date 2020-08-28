Size, Scope, and Quality | Nebraska Department of Education

Size

Local CTE systems include programming inclusive of opportunities that represent the broad range of available Nebraska CTE career fields/program areas, including:

Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources

Business, Marketing, and Management

Communication & Information Systems

Health Sciences

Human Sciences and Education, and

Skilled and Technical Sciences

At the secondary level:

No less than one state-model program of study shall be offered, and

No less than one state-authorized Career & Technical Student Organization (CTSO) aligned with the CTE courses and content offered in the school(s) is available for student participation.

At the postsecondary level:

No less than one program in each of Nebraska’s career field areas that maintains an occupational focus and prepares students for entry level employment, advanced skill development, and/or advanced training as identified through the reVISION process will be offered, and

No less than one state-authorized CTSO at the primary campus level, if applicable

Scope

CTE programs are aligned to the Nebraska Career & Technical Education Model (see Figure 2).

A comprehensive understanding of and strong experience in all aspects of an industry are provided to students, including: occupations and careers that represent the full scope of an industry; technology, workforce and community issues, and health, safety, and environmental issues related to the industry Emphasis is placed on developing essential workplace skills through integration of Nebraska’s Career Readiness Standards throughout the local education system or institution CTE programs are aligned with local/regional workforce and economic development efforts Appropriate assessments, both formative and summative, are utilized to measure and encourage student achievement; CTE programs include opportunities for dual-credit and/or credentialing



Secondary:

Secondary CTE course instruction addresses at least 90% of the state-approved standards

Quality

CTE programs of study and courses are delivered by instructors who meet Nebraska’s requirements to teach at the secondary and/or postsecondary level(s)

Professional development is provided to school counselors, teachers/instructors, paraeducators, and administrators to enhance student learning