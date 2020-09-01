Safe Harbor CPAs Announces a Post on International Tax Issues the Need for a CPA Firm with Overseas Tax Relationships
Safe Harbor CPAs announces an update to their information page on international tax issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 has been a game-changer in so many ways including taxation.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/, is proud to announce an update to their information page on international tax issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The complexity of tax compliance continues to increase, and companies with international tax exposure need to find a CPA firm with strong tax relationships.
"COVID-19 has been a game-changer in so many ways including taxation," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Many businesses are struggling yet they may also be receiving tax relief. The same goes for high-income individuals, and those with international tax exposure. Our accountants are keeping a keen eye on the international tax changes and updates as the world grapples with COVID-19."
TAX PROFESSIONALS FOR INTERNATIONAL TAXATION DURING TRYING TIMES
Here is the background on this release. The Pandemic has changed the business and income reality for nearly every resident or business in San Francisco. This is even more true for persons or businesses who have international tax exposure. The Pandemic has dramatically impacted business revenues, consumer demand, hiring patterns, workplace procedures and many other aspects of international business. In addition, many businesses that straddle more than one country face complex tax environments. According to the newly released content, the savvy business owner is seeking out accountants who understand the new environment and who have cross-national relationships to take advantage of tax changes and thus minimize the tax bill.
ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO
Safe Harbor LLP (http://www.safeharborcpa.com) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.
