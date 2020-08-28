Signals to be Upgraded at 28 Area Intersections

Twenty-eight intersections in Northeast Texas will have improvements made to their traffic control systems during the coming year, according to plans approved in August by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be making various upgrades to the signal lights at all 28 intersections. Many of these will include adding a flashing yellow arrow for left turns,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta.

Intersections scheduled for improvements are:

In Bowie County at:

US 67 and FM 991

US 82 and FM 992

US 82 and Spur 594

SH 8 and Hoskins Street

SH 8 and James Bowie Drive

I-369 Frontage Roads and Westlawn Drive

In Camp County at:

US 271 and SH 11

US 271 and FM 993

Loop 179 and FM 1520

In Cass County at:

US 59 and FM 2791

US 59 and FM 96

FM 251 and FM 785

In Harrison County at:

US 59 and I-20 Frontage Roads

US 80 and Parker Street

US 80 and Alamo Boulevard

US 80 and Houston Street

US 80 and Warren Drive

US 80 and Washington Avenue

SH 43 and Garrett Street

SH 43 and Rosborough Springs Road

SH 43 and Loop 390

In Morris County at:

US 259 and FM 250

US 259 and FM 729

In Panola County at:

In Upshur County at:

US 271 and Bob Glaze Drive

US 271 and Old Coffeeville Road

US 271 and Cass Street

US 271 and SH 154

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX was awarded the contract for these traffic control projects with a bid of $526,434.

"Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about eight months to complete", Wells said.