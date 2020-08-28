Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,963 in the last 365 days.

Signals to be Upgraded at 28 Area Intersections

Twenty-eight intersections in Northeast Texas will have improvements made to their traffic control systems during the coming year, according to plans approved in August by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be making various upgrades to the signal lights at all 28 intersections. Many of these will include adding a flashing yellow arrow for left turns,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta.

Intersections scheduled for improvements are:

In Bowie County at:

  • US 67 and FM 991
  • US 82 and FM 992
  • US 82 and Spur 594
  • SH 8 and Hoskins Street
  • SH 8 and James Bowie Drive
  • I-369 Frontage Roads and Westlawn Drive

In Camp County at:

  • US 271 and SH 11
  • US 271 and FM 993
  • Loop 179 and FM 1520

In Cass County at:

  • US 59 and FM 2791
  • US 59 and FM 96
  • FM 251 and FM 785

In Harrison County at:

  • US 59 and I-20 Frontage Roads
  • US 80 and Parker Street
  • US 80 and Alamo Boulevard
  • US 80 and Houston Street
  • US 80 and Warren Drive
  • US 80 and Washington Avenue
  • SH 43 and Garrett Street
  • SH 43 and Rosborough Springs Road
  • SH 43 and Loop 390

In Morris County at:

  • US 259 and FM 250
  • US 259 and FM 729

In Panola County at:

In Upshur County at:

  • US 271 and Bob Glaze Drive
  • US 271 and Old Coffeeville Road
  • US 271 and Cass Street
  • US 271 and SH 154

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, TX was awarded the contract for these traffic control projects with a bid of $526,434.

"Work on the projects should begin in November of this year and take about eight months to complete", Wells said.

You just read:

Signals to be Upgraded at 28 Area Intersections

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.