Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,963 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Awarded $43.7 Million to Combat Opioids

​The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will receive $43.7 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to continue its efforts in combatting the opioid crisis. 

“I could not be more excited and thankful that we are receiving this much-needed funding for a cause that’s so important in my heart and the hearts of so many West Virginians,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I’ve said over and over that we need to do everything in our power to help our people caught up in this horrible opioid crisis. These dollars are going to allow us to continue so much of the great work that’s going on across West Virginia and it’s truly going to help make a difference in people’s lives.”

This is the first distribution of SAMHSA’s funds of its two-year State Opioid Response (SOR) grant program. Through SOR, states are funded to develop tailored approaches to prevention, treatment, and recovery from opioid use disorders. The program provides access to lifesaving, evidence-based medication to treat opioid use disorders, along with psychosocial services and community supports. 

“Under Governor Justice’s leadership, West Virginia has made great strides toward solving this crisis, and we know that using evidenced-based treatment is the key to making even more progress,” said Christina Mullins, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health.  “Grants like these are critical to our efforts so West Virginians can get the care they need.”

West Virginia’s future efforts will include funding for: 

Treatment for uninsured and underinsured, as well as for incarcerated individuals

Professional development

Expansion of telehealth

Peer recovery support specialists

Community innovation grants

Law enforcement assisted diversion

Family Treatment Courts

Stigma Reduction Campaign

Naloxone

Quick Response Teams

Housing Supports

Transportation

Childcare services

Drug Free Moms and Babies

You just read:

DHHR Awarded $43.7 Million to Combat Opioids

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.