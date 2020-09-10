Truth in Labeling Laws: Protecting Consumer Interests, Building Consumer Confidence and Trust Globally -- a White Paper
"Vegan" claims lack legal accountability, as products claimed vegan are often fraudulent, misleading, or loosely claimed -- unless certified vegan.
Vegan Certification for Truth in Labeling Laws: Protecting Consumer Interests, Building Consumer Confidence, and Earning Consumer Trust Globally.”FLORIDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumers become more health-conscious, compassionate, and environmentally aware, vegan focused product sales are increasing at unprecedented rates. You do not have to be a vegan to want to buy a vegan product and know with absolute certainty that the claim is truthful. Brands want to build brand trust, and brand trust comes with consumer confidence. This is achieved through vegan certification.
— A White Paper by BeVeg CEO, Carissa Kranz, Esq.
Right now, vegan claims without certification are often misleading at best and fraudulent at worse. How? The word “vegan” is not legally defined in any one governmental jurisdiction in the world. Without certification, and a widely accepted standardized global definition, vegan claims lack credibility, accountability, and legitimacy. By instituting a definition through certification where vegan claims adhere to a legally binding standard, we instill consumer confidence and keep industries honest. Bottom line, consumers want and are entitled to honest information.
BeVeg founder and CEO, Carissa Kranz, Esq., has published a white paper on the need for accuracy in vegan labels, titled: Vegan Certification for Truth in Labeling Laws: Protecting Consumer Interests, Building Consumer Confidence, and Earning Consumer Trust Globally.
The BeVeg trademark is seen as the highest standard for consumer transparency and is represented in 6 continents on thousands of products. The BeVeg vegan standard is drafted by lawyers and owned by a law firm. BeVeg, as the only ISO 17065 accredited vegan standard in the world advocates for truth and transparency in labeling laws.
To view the position paper in its entirety at: https://www.beveg.com/white-paper/
BeVeg Law Firm
BevVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn