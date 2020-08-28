Kennedy Denounces California Senate Bill 731 Stripping Away Qualified Immunity For Law Enforcement

Pledges Federal Legislation To Give Qualified Immunity To Law Enforcement Nationwide

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, condemned California State Senate Bill - 731. The bill passed by the State Senate will strip away qualified immunity from police officers in California for acts performed in the line of duty. Under its provisions, a 9-person commission would be appointed and hold what is basically an administrative trial of an officer and allow for the police officer to be held financially liable for actions done in the performance of duty. Kennedy pointed out this commission would include under the bill’s provisions family members of victims of police violence and community organizations. She said this would allow personal biases to form opinions rather than the hard facts and is stacked against police officers. Kennedy further noted that officers could be judged by the color of their skin, their gender, their sexual orientation, religion or political affiliation. She also noted the bill also leaves potential conflicts between local entities and the new state structure, and could conflict with contractual provisions and, with the qualified immunity sections under federal rules.

Kennedy said that this was a kneejerk reaction to appease the defund police protesters and not based upon reason nor law. She said the passage of the bill was a slap in the face to the brave men and women who wear the blue and keep our communities safe. Kennedy noted legislation like this will lead to a continued exodus among law enforcement officers and discourage young men and women from entering law enforcement when our communities most need them with rising crime rates. She also called upon Congresswoman Julia Brownley to join her in denouncing the legislation.

“When I am elected, I will sponsor federal legislation that guarantees qualified immunity to all of our law enforcement officers nationwide,” said Ronda Kennedy. “Let me be perfectly clear, I will do everything in my power to give all tools necessary to our police officers nationwide so that they can effectively and safely do their jobs. This includes having qualified immunity.

“The men and women of law enforcement are true heroes,” continued Kennedy. “There is no other profession where you go to work not knowing if you will come home safely because of what your job requires. These men and women put their lives on the line for us daily to keep us safe. This legislation is an insult to their sacrifice. It is nothing but an appeasement of the rioters and looters who have terrorized our cities. Shame on the California legislature for passing it.”

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

