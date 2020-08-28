Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction on US 83 Northwest Bypass scheduled to begin next week in Minot

Construction work on the U.S. Highway 83 Northwest Bypass, in Minot, is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 31.

The project will consist of installing new approach slabs on both north and south bound bridges. This is a multi-phase project and during phase one a 14-foot width restriction will be in place.

During the project:

  • Speeds will be reduced
  • Single lane closures in both directions
  • Flaggers will be present at times

The project is expected to be complete by early November.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

