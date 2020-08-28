Virtual open house Sept. 15 to discuss upcoming replacement of the M-55 Manistee River bridge

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide the latest information regarding the project to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River northeast of Manistee.

WHO: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 537 701 948#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River, a project tentatively expected to begin no earlier than Dec. 1 this year and continue for much of 2021. The project is scheduled to be completed no later than Oct. 30, 2021. This work will require a detour that will remain in place throughout construction, using M-55, Stronach Road, and US-31.

Project map

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Oct. 1, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381