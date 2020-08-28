Virtual open house Sept. 17 to discuss 2021 M-115 Manistee River bridge project

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide the latest information regarding the project to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County.

WHO: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 496 612 918#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River just west of Mesick in Wexford County, a project tentatively expected to begin in spring 2021. This work will require a detour for about four months during construction, using No. 9 Road, 4 Road, and M-37.

Project map

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Oct. 1, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form,by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381