» News » 2020 » Prairie State Park hosts public information meetin...

Prairie State Park hosts public information meeting Sept. 12

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 28, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Prairie State Park on Saturday, Sept. 12. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the nature center. Following the meeting, participants can join staff for a 2 mile guided hike to see the bison.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations during the informational meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Prairie State Park is located at 128 N.W. 150th Lane in Mindenmines. To register and get additional information about the meeting, please contact Prairie State Park at 417-843-6711.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###