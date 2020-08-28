Safety Upgrades Completed at Venango County Intersection

​As part of the ongoing efforts by the northwest region of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to improve highway safety, low cost upgrades were completed to the intersection of Route 27, Route 227, and Merrick Street (Route 1008), at the border of Oil Creek Township and Pleasantville Borough in Venango County.

The work was done in collaboration with the township and borough and after a PennDOT safety analysis was conducted earlier this summer.

The evaluation included a study of several aspects of the intersection, including crash statistics. The five-year crash report determined that 12 reportable crashes happened at the intersection from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019.

“PennDOT has ongoing partnerships with local municipalities which help us provide a transportation system that is efficient and cost-effective, and most importantly, safe,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “This project is an excellent example of the positive effects of those cooperative efforts.”

Earlier this month, larger Stop and Stop Ahead signs, and new “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop” signs were installed on the Route 227 and Merrick Street legs of the intersection. Stop bars were painted to indicate the optimal stopping point for drivers to see approaching traffic.

Work was completed by PennDOT employees from the Venango County and district office facilities.

Additional information on PennDOT’s other low cost safety and infrastructure improvement projects can be obtained online at https://www.penndot.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/Pages/Safety-Infrastructure-Improvement-Programs.aspx.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

