Plans Will Be on Display for the Route 160 South Wilmore Little Conemaugh River Bridge Replacement in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in lieu of holding a public meeting, will have plans on temporary display for public viewing for the Route 160 South Wilmore Little Conemaugh River bridge replacement project in Wilmore Borough, Cambria County.

The South Wilmore Little Conemaugh River project consists of a bridge replacement, drainage, and guiderail updates. The bridge will be constructed under phased construction. T-399 (Pump Station Rd) will be detoured during construction, the detour is miles long and is expected to be in place for approximately six months in 2022.

The purpose of providing plans for viewing is to give the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT can be contacted at the information below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should visit the below location and view the plans.

The plans will be on display from Monday, August 31 until Monday, September 14, 2020. They will be located at the Wilmore Borough Building, 118 Church Street, Wilmore, PA 15962.

The Plans Display location is ADA accessible and any person requiring special assistance is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior viewing the plans. If you require additional information concerning these plans, please contact Raymond J. Seese, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-6821 or email raseese@pa.gov prior to the closure of the plans being on display.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101