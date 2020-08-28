Ramp Work Scheduled on Route 22 Paving Project in Mifflin County

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its Route 22 paving project in Mifflin County. This project will improve ride quality and extend the life of more than five miles of roadway in Derry and Granville Townships as well as Lewistown Borough.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will begin joint sealing and concrete repairs on the following on/off ramps:

• Route 22 eastbound to Route 322 westbound ramp • Route 22 eastbound to Electric Avenue ramp • Route 22/322 westbound to Route 22 westbound ramp • Route 322 eastbound to Route 22 westbound ramp

Traffic entering or exiting Route 22 via these ramps will be shifted onto the shoulders while this work takes place. These traffic shifts will only be in place during daylight hours while work is taking place.

The left (passing) lane of Route 22/522 will remain closed in each direction this week. The eastbound closure starts approximately 2.5 miles before the State College/Harrisburg exit. The westbound closure starts at the Route 322 interchange and continues for approximately 2.5 miles.

The contractor is scheduled to close the left (passing) lane at the bridges spanning Route 1005 (Electric Avenue) either Monday, August 31, or Tuesday, September 1. This will allow the contractor to apply an epoxy resin surface treatment to the deck surface. This work was advertised for the week of August 24, but it was delayed.

Several sections on Route 22 will see work as part of this project. The entire work zone will stretch from the Caldwell Hill Road intersection to the Walnut Street exit on Route 322. Motorists are urged to stay alert for construction vehicles entering or exiting the work area. PennDOT will issue updates on this project as work shifts locations.

Overall work consists of milling, paving, concrete pavement patching, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $3.7 million project, which PennDOT anticipates completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

