Trapper and wolf trapper education classes scheduled throughout Idaho

Trapper and wolf trapper education classes are being scheduled. Anyone that needs to take either or both classes in order to purchase a trapping license or wolf trapping tags are encouraged to visit the Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) website to find and register for a class in their area or contact their local regional office. Anyone who has not taken Idaho trapper education or held an Idaho trapping license prior to July 1, 2011 is required to take trapper education before purchasing a trapping license. All wolf trappers are required to take wolf trapper education in order to trap wolves.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game temporarily halted all hunter and trapper education courses in March, due in response to COVID-19. Hunter education is available as an online course and the field day requirement has been temporarily waived until further notice. However, there is no online alternative in Idaho for trapper or wolf trapper education. With the opening of trapping seasons on the horizon, courses are being offered so that first-time trappers and wolf trappers are able to purchase licenses and tags. In order to safely provide the classes, the department will adhere to health department guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students are asked to wear masks throughout the class, class size is smaller to aid social distancing, and class duration is shortened to reduce potential exposure times of students and instructors. Most classes will be held at IDFG regional offices throughout the state.

Follow the links on the IDFG website or contact your local regional office for information about classes in your area.

A complete list of classes can be found at:

Trapper Education: https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/149-trapper-certification-instruc...

Wolf Trapper Education: https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-certification-in...