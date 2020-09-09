Puzzle Collection Challenge 1.0 released for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, PC & Xbox
A collection of nine classic brain-teasing puzzles to challenge almost any age.DALLAS, TX, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces Puzzle Collection Challenge 1.0, their new game for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Windows PC and Xbox, a collection of nine classic brain-teasing puzzles to challenge almost any age. All, but one, have three difficulty levels.
See the preview video or the screenshots in the various app stores for images of the nine puzzles: Tower of Hanoi,, Rotate to Match, Connect the Dots, Triangle Pegs, River Crossing, 4 Queens, Single Line Connect, Pentomino, and Sliding Numbers.
The Puzzle Menu shows current completion status for each puzzle. You can easily share this status page with friends.
Optionally shares your accomplishments with Facebook, Twitter, email, or instant messaging (on supported platforms).
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. The other versions work on most common Android models, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC, and Xbox One.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed and level design by Willie Johnson, Jr., custom 3d Models by Daniel Batts, and play tested by Lorenzo Torres, Illias Gomez and Collin Porter. Matt Campana created the music and sound effects. Daniel Batts and Lorenzo Torres are game dev interns from Richland College. Illias Gomez and Collin Porter also attend Richland College through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "We wanted to create a collection of classic brain-teasing puzzles to challenge almost any age."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
* Requires iOS 10.0 or later
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 37.2 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Puzzle Collection Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. An Android version is available worldwide from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store. For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin has been actively involved in the game industry since 1979. Earlier in his career he worked for some of the top game developers of their day - MicroProse, Cinemaware, Virgin Games, and Park Place Productions. In 1993, he founded Magnin & Associates and has focused on handheld games ever since. They have created over 30 games for iOS (with over a million App Store downloads). Most are also available for Android, Apple TV, Windows 10 PC and Xbox. All Material and Software (C) Copyright 2020 Magnin & Associates. All Rights Reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPod and iPad are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Ed Magnin
Magnin & Associates
+1 972-378-4147
Visit us on social media:
Puzzle Collection Challenge preview video