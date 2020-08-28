I-95 North Left Lane Closure Monday for Surveying in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure is scheduled on northbound Interstate 95 between the Cottman Avenue and Academy Road interchanges in Philadelphia on Monday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The surveying is related to future placement of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment on I-95 as part of PennDOT’s I-95/GIR project to reconstruct and improve approximately three miles of the adjoining interstate between Race Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

