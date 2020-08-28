Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,882 in the last 365 days.

I-95 North Left Lane Closure Monday for Surveying in Northeast Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – A left lane closure is scheduled on northbound Interstate 95 between the Cottman Avenue and Academy Road interchanges in Philadelphia on Monday, August 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The surveying is related to future placement of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) equipment on I-95 as part of PennDOT’s I-95/GIR project to reconstruct and improve approximately three miles of the adjoining interstate between Race Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

 95 North Lane Closure Cottman to Academy.jpg

You just read:

I-95 North Left Lane Closure Monday for Surveying in Northeast Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.