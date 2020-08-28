Landgraf: $2.5 Billion Tabbed for Permian Basin Roads

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks

08/27/2020

AUSTIN — The Texas Transportation Commissioners, led by Chairman Bruce Bugg, voted unanimously Thursday to approve $2.5 billion in funding for transportation projects in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) Odessa district over the next decade. State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) was in Austin to advocate for the plan.

"I'm thankful to the Chairman Bugg and the rest of the commissioners for continuing to prioritize transportation infrastructure in the Permian Basin," Landgraf said. "The 2021 UTP funding distribution of $2.5 billion represents a new high-water mark for the Odessa TxDOT District and we continue to build on our momentum to have safer roads in West Texas."

Every year, the Texas Transportation Commission updates and approves the Unified Transportation Program (UTP).

The UTP is TxDOT’s 10-year plan that guides the development of transportation projects across the state. The 2021 UTP includes funding to completely rebuild I-20, build and improve intersections on Loop 338, as well as widen US 385 and SH 115, among others.

"The projects listed in the UTP will drastically improve safety for motorists across West Texas, and will help improve the efficiency with which products from the Permian Basin get to market." Landgraf continued. "This is a win for all Texans, and I want to be sure to thank all of the constituents who joined me in fighting for these live-saving transportation dollars."

In addition, here is a link to a map of some of the work planned for I-20: http://ftp.dot.state.tx.us/pub/txdot/get-involved/oda/i-20/080120-extended-limits-map.pdf

