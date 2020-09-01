Construction is Returning to Normal, or Maybe NOT

Brick Faced Modular Building Modular Prefab Building Modular Prefab Building being constructed in the factory

Modular construction accelerated our critical construction schedule” — Ted - Owner of Baker Landscaping

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Covid 19 pandemic put the brakes on countless construction projects across the Country. Restricted access to sites, distancing protocols, lack of inspection officials and material supply disruptions, have all delayed or halted construction of commercial and residential construction over the past several months.

Now, the construction industry is starting to return to normal… sort of. In many areas local labor is still difficult to find because of continuing health concerns of returning to the job sites and some disincentives to work due to generous unemployment benefits. In addition, material supplies continue to be disrupted due to shortages caused by factory shut downs. Not to mention, new work-at-home protocols make the coordination of teamwork, required on a construction project, more difficult. Conventional construction, even in normal times has the appearance of "controlled chaos" and a reputation of being over budget and behind schedule.

To combat these challenges, Construction firms are increasingly turning to modular and prefab construction techniques to ramp up capacity quickly. The reasons are many. Modular construction is mostly completed in a factory where labor and materials are available more consistently. Construction time is faster, helping to meet schedules that have been compressed to meet previously contracted timelines. Spring projects that are now being pushed into fall and winter weather won’t be affected when being built in a controlled factory environment.

Several projects are moving forward using modular construction as the preferred method. Excelon Energy in MD and Toronto’s Hydro One power plants are using modular buildings supplied by SafeSpace Buildings to install needed security buildings and mechanical enclosures. Marine base Camp Lejeune in NC is adding hundreds of modulars to enhance it’s capabilities. Major expansion of a Florida landscaping company in Tampa is adding SafeSpace modular offices.

All of these projects have the same goal, control cost and schedule by using modular construction.

As the demand for construction services is ramping back up to normal, the use of modular and prefab construction may represent the New Normal and help the industry to be more controlled, on time and on budget.

