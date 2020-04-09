World’s busiest bridge gets innovative security upgrade

GW Bridge Modular Police Annex GW Bridge Prefab Building Under Construction GWB Police Headquarters

The George Washington Bridge, gateway to New York City, is receiving substantial upgrades

This modular building will definitely help the Police do their job for Public Safety,” — Project Manager - Eric Sedgwick

NEW YORK, NY, US, April 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The George Washington Bridge, gateway to New York City, is receiving substantial upgrades to its aging structure. Originally built in 1931, this 85 year old landmark carries over 50 million vehicles back and forth from Manhattan each year, making it the World’s busiest bridge. Although it remains structurally sound, anyone who travels this span knows it’s due for a facelift.

The Bridge is getting newly designed access ramps, paving, signage, steel cable replacement and lead paint removal. Part of this 10-year, $1.9 Billion dollar project also involves beefing up security at the Bridge.

New lights, signs and security cameras are an important part of the project. The NY/ NJ Port Authority who controls the Bridge, will be modernizing their Police facility to provide enhanced surveillance and monitoring of vehicle traffic. To help tighten the security of this primary access to New York City, SafeSpace Buildings was hired to install a new police monitoring station to oversee traffic during the construction phase.

The Police annex is a prefab modular building, chosen because it could be delivered quickly, with minimal impact to ongoing operations. The modular approach significantly reduced the disruption usually associated with a construction project which was critical because of the tight quarters where the GWB Police operate. This State-of-the-Art facility is packed with security monitoring equipment that provides an extra level of protection against any terrorist attack by identifying and heading off known security threats. “This modular building will definitely help the Police do their job for Public Safety,” commented Project Manager Eric Sedgwick.

Keeping New York City accessible but safe is extremely challenging but the Port Authority is taking this critical mission head-on by providing advanced security measures.

SafeSpace Buildings Modular Prefab Construction



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.