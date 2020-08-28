Forcura CONNECT Summit Showcases Stellar Speaker Lineup of Healthcare Leaders
Virtual summit to connect top healthcare professionals in an effort to improve the continuum of care
The entire Forcura team is thrilled to bring this impressive lineup of speakers and moderators together for an event that no one will want to miss.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forcura is excited to host a speaker lineup full of stellar healthcare industry leaders at the Forcura CONNECT Summit. Held today, Friday, Aug. 28, the health technology company will host speakers and moderators as they connect and collaborate on the systemic issues of the care continuum recently elevated by the pandemic.
— Craig Mandeville, Forcura Founder & CEO
A partial list of scheduled speakers and moderators includes:
Mandi Bishop, Gartner VP Analyst
Yolanda Robles, CulturaLink Founder & President
Dr. Romilla Batra, SCAN Health Plan Chief Medical Officer
Jarrett Bauer, Health Recovery Solutions CEO and Co-Founder
Dawn Whaley, Sharecare President
Scott Decker, Homecare Homebase President
Jessica DaMassa, WTF Health Executive Producer and Host
Bill Dombi, National Association for Home Care & Hospice President
Bruce Greenstein, LHC Group Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer
Matthew Holt, Publisher The Health Care Blog
Craig Mandeville, Forcura CEO
Tim Ashe, WellSky Chief Clinical Officer
Meredith Mull, QRM Executive Vice President of Population Health Management
Dr. Jennifer Schneider, Livongo President
B.J. Boyle, PointClickCare Post-Acute Insights VP & GM
Bill Crane, Analyst & Journalist
Dr. Rasu Shrestha, Atrium Health EVP & Chief Strategy Officer
Dr. Eliza “Pippa” Shulman, Medically Home Chief Medical Officer
Dave Hill, MITRE Principal Engineer
Dr. Gordon Kuttner, Florida Blue Medicare Senior Medical Director
Trisha Crissman, CommonSpirit VP of Operations and COO
Elliott Wood, Medalogix President & CEO
Nick Muscato, Amedisys Chief of Staff and SVP for Strategic Finance
Paul Wilder, CommonWell Health Alliance Executive Director
The Summit will cover a range of significant subjects such as data and analytics, patient and provider relationship management and care team collaboration.
“The entire Forcura team is thrilled to bring this impressive lineup of speakers and moderators together for an event that no one will want to miss,” said Forcura Founder and CEO Craig Mandeville. “Although we are one organization who is committed to improving the continuity of care, the Forcura team can’t wait to see the comprehensive improvements and discoveries that result from this event.”
Forcura seeks to advance the care continuum beyond the Summit and will package the results of the event and release an overall vision for improving tools, technologies and overall communication in the acute and post-acute care industries. Speaker recordings will also be available to registered attendees following the event.
All proceeds raised from the $50 registration fee will be donated to United Way Worldwide’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund. For more information about the Summit or to register, please visit forcura.com/connectsummit.
About Forcura
Forcura, a leading healthcare technology company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care via technology, analytics and a deep commitment to enabling better patient care. The Forcura suite of tools is powered by Forcura Connect, a proprietary framework for standardizing interoperability and integration among post-acute health care organizations, physicians, electronic health records (EHRs) and other supporting technology vendors. Through our technology and analytics solutions, we are a step closer every day to elevating the opportunities of post-acute care. The company has received awards for Fastest Growing Company for the fifth consecutive year, Best UI/UX Design in SaaS, and Best Places to Work by Inc. Magazine. For more information visit www.forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.
