Georgia Representative Doug Collins Tours Chaparral Boats Facility
Rep. Collins sees the boating manufacturer’s innovative products first-hand
As our country works to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s companies like Chaparral Boats that are making the difference today.”NASHVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) toured the Chaparral Boats Inc. manufacturing facility on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to learn more about the company and the recreational boat industry, as well as watch the manufacturing process first-hand. The Chaparral Boats facility covers more than one million square feet and employs 800 full-time employees in South Georgia.
— Congressman Doug Collins (R-Ga.)
During the tour, Collins and the Chaparral team, led by Founder Buck Pegg and Senior VP Ann Baldree, touched on a range of issues, including the need for access to an expanded workforce, as well as a potential timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine.
"As our country works to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s companies like Chaparral Boats that are making the difference today,” Collins said. “It was clear to me during my visit that Chaparral’s executives and workers are dedicated to creating jobs and quality products here in Georgia, which is vital for the future of our state. I appreciate them taking the time to show me around their facility today, and I look forward to watching their business continue to grow."
Pegg added, “Since Congressman Collins grew up, lives and represents the district encompassing Georgia’s largest boating area, it was wonderful meeting him and having the opportunity to show him our Chaparral and Robalo production facilities. We always appreciate the support of our elected officials and the impact they have on the future of our company and our local economy. Many issues facing the marine industry are decided in Washington D.C., and it is important for our elected officials to understand and support our industry. We also enjoyed the visit and the meaningful conversations concerning COVID-19 and workforce development. It was important for the Chaparral team to personally thank Congressman Collins for being a supportive member of the Congressional Boating Caucus.”
About Chaparral Boats, Inc. & Robalo Boats, LLC.
Chaparral Boats, Inc. and Robalo Boats LLC are leading manufacturers of fiberglass boats under three brand names: Chaparral, Robalo and Vortex. Chaparral manufactures sterndrive, and outboard pleasure boats, including, SSi and SSX sportboats, OSX luxury outboard pleasure boats, SunCoast outboard Sportdecks and the popular Surf Series. Vortex Brand makes jet boats, and Robalo manufactures outboard sportfishing boats. Chaparral Boats Inc. and Robalo Boats, LLC are subsidiaries of Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX). For more information about Marine Products Corporation, Chaparral, Vortex, and Robalo please visit our websites at www.marineproductscorp.com, www.chaparralboats.com, www.vortexboats.com, and www.robalo.com.
