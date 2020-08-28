Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Brain Based Support Sessions for Maine School Staff Available Tues/Thurs

When COVID 19 swept across our state, abruptly closing our schools, You DID NOT Blink. Instead, you rolled up your sleeves, dug deep and got the job done. Collectively, districts across our great state made sure our children were fed, had access to online learning and knew that they were missed and loved by everyone in their school buildings. To say Thank You to the thousands of teachers, office staff, ed techs, bus drivers, kitchen and custodial crews can never be enough.

For the first time in the history of Maine DOE, we were able to offer the field, daily brain-based emotional supports with Mindfulness practices. We wanted you to know that we cared and that you were not alone.

Hundreds of you participated and the feedback we received was overwhelming. We’d like to continue to offer this support as you march forward, teaching courageously amidst the most unprecedented school re-opening Maine has ever seen.

Please consider re-Joining Maine DOE specialist Kellie D. Bailey each Tuesday and Thursday from 4-4:30 PM for guided mindful, grounding and brain regulating practices.

For more information, contact Kellie D. Bailey, Maine DOE Social Emotional Behavioral Learning Specialist at Kellie.Bailey@maine.gov.

Distribution channels:


