Trooper Being Dragged Down I-95 Fatally Wounds Impaired Driving Suspect

August 28, 2020

(ELKRIDGE, MD) – A suspected impaired driver was shot and fatally wounded by a Maryland state trooper early today as the driver dragged the trooper along I-95 while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Howard County.

The trooper is a three-year veteran who is assigned to the Waterloo Barrack. He is being treated at the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for injuries sustained in the incident.

The deceased driver is a Hispanic male who has not yet been identified and had no identification on him. He was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel on the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a trooper from the Waterloo Barrack was working DUI enforcement on northbound I-95 in Howard County. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. this morning, the trooper observed a red Ford Escape weaving across multiple lanes of I-95. The trooper initiated a traffic stop in the area of northbound I-95 near Rt. 100 in Elkridge. The vehicle pulled over onto the right shoulder.

Prior to exiting his vehicle, the trooper requested backup assistance for standard field sobriety testing. Before the second trooper arrived on scene, the trooper approached the driver’s side of the vehicle attempting to make contact with the driver. Moments later, the backup trooper arrived and approached the passenger side of the vehicle.

The troopers attempted to talk with the driver and observed that he showed obvious signs of impairment. The trooper on the driver’s side of the vehicle asked the driver to exit the vehicle. He refused to get out of the vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver put the vehicle in drive and the trooper reached into the car and attempted to remove the keys from the ignition. As the trooper reached in, the suspect accelerated and drove away, dragging the trooper more than 2,000 feet down the interstate.

Preliminary information indicates the trooper continued to yell at the driver to stop, but he refused to. Fearing for his life while being dragged by the vehicle, the trooper fired his agency issued pistol at the driver. The trooper was thrown from the car into the center median and was found by another trooper not far from where the vehicle came to rest.

Howard County emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene. They pronounced the driver deceased at the scene.

The trooper-involved shooting is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit, as is procedure. The scene is being processed by Maryland State Police crime scene technicians. Troopers have observed multiple alcohol containers inside the vehicle and a machete was under the driver’s seat within his reach.

Upon completion, the investigation will be submitted to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The Howard County State’s Attorney and members of his staff visited the scene this morning and will continue to receive briefings from investigators.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Internal Affairs Division responded to the scene. As is procedure in a trooper involved shooting, an investigation will be conducted by the Internal Affairs Division.

Both troopers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. This is procedure whenever a trooper is involved in a shooting.

Additional assistance is being provided by troopers from the Waterloo Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division.

Due to the extensive area of the scene along northbound I-95, morning traffic had to be diverted around the area. MDOT State Highway Administration personnel responded to assist with detours.

The investigation is continuing.

NOTE: A briefing will be held at the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, 7777 Washington Blvd., Jessup, Md., at 10:30 a.m. today.