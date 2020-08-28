Visionet Systems Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

Visionet Systems, Inc. has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program to offer its digital and data consulting services and products to Google Cloud customers.

CRANBURY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionet Systems, Inc., US-based technology and IT consulting company, announced today that it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Program as a Sell and Service Technology Partner giving Google Cloud customers the ability to leverage its advisory consulting services as well as product offerings in the digital and data space.

As a Google Cloud Partner, Visionet will offer customers data and digital assessment, and modern data analytics-related services. Visionet brings experience and key expertise needed in implementing solutions around Google BigQuery, Cloud Storage as a data lake, AutoML, Cloud Natural Language API, Apigee API platform, and Looker BI platform.

Visionet also offers a robust machine learning-based demand and sales forecasting solution that provides holistic control and visibility into supply chain optimization. Key features of the solution include:

• Process and performance management

• One Version of the Truth (OVT) with enterprise data model and analytics

• Modern user experience (Collaboration Support)

• Pervasive AI infusion across processes

• Hierarchies and configurability

• Strong Integration with SORs

• Scalability for global deployments

“Our team is excited about this partnership and believes that Google’s open-source approach, Anthos application platform, and the recent introduction of BigQuery Omni will provide our customers a robust technology platform for sustainable ongoing innovation,” said Jawad Khan, Executive Vice President at Visionet Systems, Inc.

To explore more about Visionet and the company’s service portfolio, contact their team at sales@visionet.com.

About Visionet Systems

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT consulting and services company serving global brands in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the USA. For more than 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help clients increase agility, reduce costs and minimize business risk. With the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning and Blockchain, Visionet helps companies worldwide with digital transformation and creates decisive competitive advantages through holistic solutions.

Visionet has six locations worldwide and more than 5000 employees. The headquarters is located in Cranbury, USA. For more information, visit Visionet.com.