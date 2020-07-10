Microsoft Gold Partner Visionet Named in Bob Scott’s Top 10 Value-Added Resellers of 2020

Visionet Systems has been named in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020.

MIDDLETOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionet Systems has been named in Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2020. The prestigious Top 100 are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software. Visionet secured eighth spot on the list containing the most prominent players in the ERP solutions market.

"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARS," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."

The Microsoft Gold Partner stood out in the reputable rankings for providing state-of-the-art ERP solutions that accelerate business growth and help integrate Finance, Operations, Supply Chain, Sales and Service functions for streamlined decision making.

“Being ranked in the Top 10 on Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs list serves as a testament to our commitment to deliver effective software solutions to all our markets and client base. We continue to build, enrich, and enhance global digital businesses,” said Arshad Masood, Chief Executive Officer, Visionet Systems.

The selection is based on the revenue generated by each reseller. A special report containing the names of the distinguished organizations, ranked by revenue, can be accessed here.

About Visionet Systems

Visionet Systems is a full-service IT consulting and services company serving global brands in Europe, Asia, the United Arab Emirates and the USA. For more than 25 years, it has delivered digital solutions and services that help clients increase agility, reduce costs and minimize business risk. With the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning and Blockchain, Visionet helps companies worldwide with digital transformation and creates decisive competitive advantages through holistic solutions.

Visionet has six locations worldwide and more than 5000 employees. The headquarters is located in Cranbury, USA. For more information, visit Visionet.com.

About Bob Scott

Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the ERP Global Insights (formerly Bob Scott’s Insights) newsletter and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 29 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market as executive editor of the Progressive Accountant since 2009.