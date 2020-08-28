Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.27.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Elizabeth McGuirk, 40, of Rocklin, has been reappointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Parks and Recreation, where she has served in that role since 2015 and was Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs from 2013 to 2015. McGuirk was Legislative Director in the Office of State Assemblymember Nancy Skinner from 2008 to 2012. She served in several positions in the Office of State Assemblymember Mark Leno from 2003 to 2008, including Legislative Aide and Senior Legislative Assistant. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $157,176. McGuirk is a Democrat.

Reverend Jethroe Moore II, 61, of San Jose, has been reappointed to the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, where he has served since 2013. Reverend Moore has been a School Community Specialist for the East Side Union High School District since 2004 and Pastor of Rehoboth Christian Center since 2009. He held several positions at Emmanuel Baptist Church from 2000 to 2007, including Associate Pastor and Interim Pastor. He held several positions at the United Parcel Service from 1978 to 2000, including Driver and Supervisor. He is president of the San Jose-Silicon Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and co-founder of Black Leadership Kitchen Cabinet. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Reverend Moore is a Democrat.

William “Joe” Sullivan, 68, of Tehachapi, has been appointed to the Board of Parole Hearings. Sullivan was Warden at the California Correctional Institution from 2017 to 2020. He was Retired Annuitant Chief Deputy Warden for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2011 to 2017, where he was Associate Director of General Population from 2008 to 2010 and Correctional Administrator from 1994 to 1997. He served in several positions at California Correctional Institution from 1997 to 2008, including Warden and Chief Deputy Warden. Sullivan served as Supervisor of Correctional Education Programs at California State Prison, Los Angeles from 1993 to 1994 and at Preston School of Industry from 1992 to 1993. He was Administrative Assistant to the Warden at California Correctional Institution from 1990 to 1992, where he was Supervisor of Vocational Instruction from 1988 to 1990. Sullivan served as Vocational Instructor at California Rehabilitation Center from 1984 to 1988. He earned a Master of Arts degree in educational administration from California State University, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,068. Sullivan is a Democrat.

Troy F. Vaughn, 56, of Corona, has been appointed to the Board of the Prison Industry Authority. Vaughn has been Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Los Angeles Regional Reentry Partnership since 2011. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Christ-Centered Ministries since 1999. Vaughn is a community-based organization representative for the Los Angeles Public Safety Realignment Team. He earned a Master of Theology degree from King’s College and Seminary and an Executive Juris Doctor degree from Concord Law School. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Vaughn is a Democrat.

Krystal Mae Raynes, 21, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Raynes is a student at California State University, Bakersfield, where she has held several positions for Associated Students Inc. since 2018, including interim vice president of legislative affairs, vice president of university affairs and director of legislative affairs. She was social justice and equity officer for the California State Student Association from 2019 to 2020. Raynes was an intern at the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service in 2019. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Raynes is a Democrat.

Zaid Fattah, 17, of Danville, has been appointed to the State Board of Education. Fattah is a student at Monte Vista High School, where he serves on the school’s site council and on the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan Committee. He has been an intern and volunteer at the International Rescue Committee since 2019. Fattah was a communications intern at the OPEC Fund for International Development in 2019 and a Speech Instructor at the Monte Vista Speech and Debate Institute from 2017 to 2020. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Fattah is not registered to vote.

