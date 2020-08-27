Public input sought on two proposed Fergus County conservation easements

Fish & Wildlife - Region 4

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public review and comment on two environmental assessments for proposed conservation easements near Denton and Winifred.

The Wolf Creek Conservation Easement is proposed for about 1,000 acres of mixed sagebrush-grassland adjoining the Beckman Wildlife Management Area in deer/elk hunting district (HD) 426.

The Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement is proposed for about 4,600 acres of mixed sagebrush-grassland habitat adjoining the Missouri River Breaks in deer/elk HDs 417 and 426.

Both easements will include public access for hunting and other recreational opportunities.

The environmental assessments were done as part of the process FWP undertakes in reviewing and assessing conservation easements. They can each be seen on the FWP website at: http://fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices/environmentalAssessments/

The comment period for the Wolf Creek easement is Aug. 21 – Sept. 20. A public informational meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9 in Denton at the Rod and Gun Club at 7 p.m.

The comment period for the Whiskey Ridge easement is Aug. 25 – Sept. 24. A public informational meeting is scheduled for Sept. 10 in Winifred at the Winifred Community Center at 7 p.m.

Given current uncertainty regarding status of COVID-19, the public meetings may be held outside to maintain social-distancing (weather-dependent) or cancelled. Public who attend the events should maintain social distancing and wear a mask if the meeting is indoors or distancing is difficult.

Submit written comments to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, c/o Wolf Creek Conservation Easement or Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement, 333 Airport Rd, Lewistown, MT 59457. Or, email comments to sandersen@mt.gov Attn: Wolf Creek Conservation Easement or Whiskey Ridge Conservation Easement. If commenting on both proposed CEs, please submit comments separately.