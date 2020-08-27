MDE Announces New Members of the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 26, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the addition of over 100 experienced and highly regarded professionals from across the state to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council (MTAC). The MTAC, formed in 2016, now has more than 300 educators representing schools in urban and rural settings and an array of content areas, including general education, arts, special education and career and technical education.

The purpose of the MTAC is to provide feedback to Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, on the initiatives of the MDE, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) and the Mississippi State Legislature. Wright meets with teachers regularly. The MTAC aims to empower teachers to discuss topics critical to their success in the classroom and how MDE can assist.

“Over the last four years, I have greatly valued the feedback from teachers across this state through our meetings. The MDE has provided professional development opportunities, resources and changes in policy based in part on conversations I’ve had with members of the MTAC,” Wright said. “I look forward to hearing from our new members as we work collaboratively on behalf of students,” Wright said.