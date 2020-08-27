Southbound M-10 weekend closure at M-102 (8 Mile Road) in Detroit for retaining wall repairs

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, CrossD2@Michigan.gov, 313-375-2454Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

CITY: Detroit

ROADWAYS: M-10 (John C. Lodge Freeway) M-10 service drives (James Couzens Freeway)

START DATE: Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 9 p.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 5 a.m.

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late fall 2020

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, southbound M-10 will be closed from M-102 (8 Mile Road) to Outer Drive to allow crews to remove the retaining wall between the freeway and the service drive. The freeway closure includes the closure of the following ramps:

Southbound M-39 to southbound M-10,

Northland Road ramp to southbound M-10,

Greenfield/M-102 (8 Mile Road) ramp to southbound M-10, and

7 Mile Road ramp to southbound M-10.

Monday morning, at approximately 5 a.m., two lanes of southbound M-10 will reopen to traffic with the right lane remaining closed from 7 Mile Road to Outer Drive for approximately two months.

Work continues on the northbound M-10 retaining walls with the right lane closed from north of Six Mile Road, between Meyers Road and Outer Drive. The previously closed northbound and southbound M-10 service drives will remain closed until the project is completed.

Project map

DETOUR: Southbound M-10 traffic will be detoured to eastbound M-102 (8 Mile Road), then southbound I-75 to westbound M-8 (Davison Highway), and back to southbound M-10.

Project map

SAFETY BENEFIT: Repairing these retaining walls will increase motorist safety by ensuring the integrity of the roadway. These closures will allow for a safe work zone for crews working on M-10 and along the service drives and ensure a safer commute for drivers.