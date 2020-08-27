Project on US-2 bridge over the Manistique River starts Sept. 1

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809

COUNTY: Schoolcraft

HIGHWAY: US-2

CLOSEST CITY: Manistique

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $547,000 in scour countermeasures, riprap, signs, and slope restoration on the US-2 bridge over the Manistique River in the city of Manistique, Schoolcraft County.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Most of the work will be done from underneath the bridge but there may be short-term intermittent traffic shifts on the bridge. All lanes of traffic will be maintained at all times with no width restrictions. Speed will be reduced to 35 mph on the bridge during these traffic shifts.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will increase safety and extend the lifespan of the bridge.