Update: Nighttime paving on US-41 in Hancock delayed

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

August 27, 2020 -- Nighttime paving work will now begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) US-41 resurfacing project in Hancock.

From Sept. 8 to 15, a 2.5-mile stretch of US-41 from M-203 in Hancock to Lake Annie Road will be paved from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. No work will be done Saturday night or Sunday morning. This segment of highway is being resurfaced at night to minimize impacts on traffic. The work is weather-dependent.

The night work had originally been scheduled for next week but was delayed because of equipment breakdowns.

This is part of the $5.4 million MDOT project to resurface 9.6 miles of US-41 from Quincy Street in the city of Hancock to Agent Street in Calumet, Houghton County. Work includes asphalt resurfacing and widening, concrete curb and gutter installation, sidewalk ramps, and pavement markings. This project includes a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.