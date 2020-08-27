I-376 Ramp Closures Continue Tonight in Robinson Township
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight closures of several ramps on I-376 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Thursday night, August 27 weather permitting.
Weather permitting, the following ramps at the Route 22/30 (Steubenville Pike) Weirton interchange will close to traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations:
Route 60 Steubenville Pike on-ramp to westbound I-376
Route 22/30 on-ramp to eastbound I-376
Eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30
The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the paving operations.
Posted Detours
Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/20) On-ramp to Westbound I-376
From Route 60, turn left onto the ramp toward East 376/East 22/30 toward Pittsburgh
From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn right onto Campbells Run Road
Turn right onto the westbound I-376 ramp
Follow westbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
End detour
Steubenville Pike (Route 60 – 22/30) On-ramp to Eastbound I-376
From Route 22/30, turn left onto the ramp toward westbound 376 toward the Airport
From westbound I-376 take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre Boulevard (Exit 59)
Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp
Follow eastbound I-376 back to the closed on-ramp
End detour
Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30
Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)
Turn left onto Ridge Road
Turn left onto Campbells Run Road
Make a left onto Route 22/30
End detour
If inclement weather prevents paving operations from occurring, the following ramps will close to traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for milling operations:
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 22/30
Westbound I-376 off-ramp to Robinson Town Center
Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard on-ramp to westbound I-376
The ramps will not close simultaneously. Ramp traffic will be detoured during the paving operations
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 22/30
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the Robinson Towne Centre Boulevard (Exit 59) off-ramp
Turn left onto Summit Park Drive
Turn right onto the eastbound I-376 ramp toward Pittsburgh
From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to West 22/30 Weirton (Exit 60A) off-ramp
End detour
Westbound I-376 Off-ramp to Robinson Towne Center
Continue westbound on I-376 past the closed ramp
Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
Take the Ewing Road exit
At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
From I-376, take the ramp to Robinson Town Centre (Exit 59)
End detour
Robinson Town Centre Boulevard On-ramp to Westbound I-376
From Robinson Town Centre Boulevard/Summit Park Drive, take the ramp to eastbound I-376 toward Pittsburgh
From eastbound I-376 take the ramp to South 60 Crafton (Exit 60B) off-ramp
From Steubenville Pike (Route 60), turn left onto the ramp to West 376 toward the Airport
Merge onto westbound I-376
End detour
This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.
Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010
# # #