Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation

Tallahassee, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis appoints Jerry Dixon and Jennie Goodman to the Holmes County Hospital Corporation.

Jerry Dixon

Dixon, of Graceville, is a retired Holmes County School Board principal. He worked for the Holmes County School Board system for over 44 years as a principal and coach. He was Bonifay Middle School’s first principal to lead the school in 1985. Dixon earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his master’s degree from Troy State University. Dixon is appointed to a four-term.

Jennie Goodman

Goodman, of Bonifay, is a registered pharmacist for Golden Drugs where she has worked since 1996. She served on the Chipola Junior College Board of Trustees from 1999-2007 and was elected chair from 2002-2003. Goodman earned her bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Florida. Goodman is appointed to a four-year term.

