Cornerstone Solutions Congratulates Winning Campaigns in the 2020 Primary Election
Sheriff Bradshaw & Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link win big & School Board District 2 candidate Alexandria Ayala wins open seat in three-person race
This Primary Election was an important test for how campaigns, candidates and the election process would manage during the challenges presented by COVID-19.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Solutions, a full-service public affairs and political consulting firm providing communications services, issue management and community relations, congratulates its clients for winning their 2020 Primary Election campaign. Cornerstone Solutions’ winning clients include Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link; and Alexandria Ayala School Board Member-Elect District 2.
— Rick Asnani, CEO of Cornerstone Solutions
The August election in Palm Beach County saw an unprecedented level of voter participation with a 26.63% turnout or 263,873 registered Palm Beach County voters. This was a 4% jump from the August 2018 primary election. Most of the turnout was fueled by a large vote-by-mail participation with 182,365 voters choosing to vote-by-mail, 24,080 voting during Early Voting and 57,260 votings in person on Election Day. 168 provisional ballots were cast.
“This Primary Election was an important test for how campaigns, candidates and the election process would manage during the challenges presented by COVID-19. We saw all sorts of records broken in terms of voting, and candidates elected,” said Rick Asnani, CEO of Cornerstone Solutions. “Our team worked around the clock, put together winning campaign plans and executed when it mattered most. We were closely monitoring how vote-by-mail was changing when and how people voted, and made sure we were ahead of the curve to achieve victory. Congratulations are in store for the winning candidates and teams who made election night success possible.”
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw was running in the Democratic Primary Election. He received 61% of the vote and is now heading to the General Election on November 3rd. Sheriff Bradshaw set records for his fundraising prowess and broad range of support during the Primary Election, sweeping both the Palm Beach Post and SunSentinel endorsements. Florida law now requires Constitutional Officers to run as partisan candidates. After Tuesday’s victory, Sheriff Bradshaw’s campaign released the following statement:
“The Primary Election on Tuesday was an important milestone in my campaign. The voters overwhelmingly agreed that I have the experience, leadership, and vision to continue to serve as Sheriff of Palm Beach County. Thank you. I’m incredibly honored to have your continued trust and support. As Sheriff, I’m focused on continuing the policies and reforms that improve law enforcement: Increasing our existing mental health units, installing body cameras, COVID-19 safety, and reducing crime countywide,” stated Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
First-time candidate, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link was in an open primary election where Democrats, Republicans and Independents could vote. Supervisor Link won outright with 71% of the vote and received the highest number of votes than any other candidate on the ballot in Palm Beach County. Supervisor Link was in the position of having to both run to keep her seat and ensure a safe election with an unprecedented amount of vote-by-mail and concerns over COVID-19. Voters sent a clear message that Supervisor Link has done an excellent job in reforming and improving the Elections office. The results on Election Day, both in her election and the smooth election process that occurred, prove voters were right. After Tuesday’s victory, Wendy Sartory Link released the following statement:
“Thank you to the voters who put their trust and confidence in me. I am so grateful for the support I received from family, friends, and supporters. A special thanks to our amazing Elections Office staff who worked day in and day out to ensure a safe and successful Primary in which every vote was counted. Now, it’s time to get to work so we are ready for November! I am excited to continue improving our elections here in Palm Beach County, ensuring every vote counts and making our Elections Office one of the best,” stated Wendy Sartory Link, Supervisor of Elections.
Alexandria Ayala shocked the Palm Beach County community with her 56% victory in the School Board District 2 race against two other opponents. The District 2 seat was an open seat as the current Board member was retiring. Ayala, a 27-year legislative aide and community advocate, outworked her opponents, picked up 43 endorsements, including the powerful Classroom Teachers Association and coveted Palm Beach Post. Many expected the race to go to a runoff in November, but the voters sent a strong message that Ayala’s education experience and detailed plans were the solutions they were looking for on the School Board. Alexandria Ayala is the first Hispanic woman to be elected to the Palm Beach County School Board. After Tuesday’s victory, Alexandria Ayala released the following statement:
“I’m incredibly humbled by all of the support and encouragement I received throughout this campaign and the overwhelming confidence our community has in my ability to serve as our next District 2 School Board Member. From an early age, I was taught the value of service and education and was inspired to make a difference in my community. We are facing uncertain times, and our students, teachers and families need an advocate on the School Board that will look out for them and lead us forward with true collaboration and determination. As your newest School Board member, I plan to get to work immediately to tackle some of our District’s most pressing needs,” stated Alexandria Ayala.
To learn more about Cornerstone Solutions, please visit: https://www.csteam360.com/.
About Cornerstone Solutions
Cornerstone Solutions is a full-service political consulting and strategic communications firm that delivers smart solutions and proven results for political, corporate, issue-oriented and trade association clients nationwide. With over 75 years of combined experience, the Cornerstone team generates successful campaigns, grassroots initiatives, lobbying programs, and community relations approaches, earning the firm national awards and honors. We help clients navigate contentious public issues on local, state and national levels.
Jonathan Cooper
Cornerstone Solutions
+1 561-689-9787
email us here