Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for Aug. 27, 2020

Senate Reconvenes for the Extra Session Next Week

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, senators will return to Jefferson City to consider legislation passed by the House to address Missouri’s recent wave of violent crime. The five bills target the residency requirements for emergency responders in the City of St. Louis, the admissibility of witness statements in a trial, the offense of endangering the welfare of a child, the creation of a witness protection fund and strengthened penalties for the unlawful transfer of a firearm to a minor. I will provide a more in-depth report on the Senate’s actions next week.

Lost Wages Assistance Available to Eligible Unemployed Workers

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations recently announced that eligible recipients of pandemic related unemployment benefits will receive an additional $300 a week, effective immediately. The Lost Wages Assistance benefit payment, funded by FEMA grants, will continue through Dec. 27, 2020, or until other criteria are met. Click here for additional information and updates.

MoDOT Reminds Drivers to Use Extreme Caution in Work Zones

After a recent uptick in work zone accidents with truck/trailer mounted attenuators, officials at MoDOT are asking drivers to pay closer attention while driving in these designated areas. Attenuators serve as shock absorbers to lessen the impact of accidents and damage to vehicles. Please share this linked image on your social media channels to increase safety and help protect drivers and workers.

USPS Launches Election Mail Website

To prepare for the November election and surge in mail-in ballots, the United States Postal Service has launched a new website to answer frequently asked questions from voters and election officials. The Postal Service assures that it can efficiently process the influx of mail and recommends that voters postmark their ballots one full week before Nov. 4.

Resources for Senior Citizens

August 21 was National Senior Citizens Day, a day to honor and reflect on the contributions made by our aging adults. Did you know that one-fifth of Missouri’s residents are over 60? In an effort to connect our population of 1.3 million seniors to programs and information, Missouri’s lieutenant governor has recently released a new resource guide for senior citizens. The brochure contains phone numbers and web addresses to the Missouri prescription drug program, the long-term care ombudsman, Missouri State Senior Games and much more.

The Area Agency on Aging Region X also reminds seniors that even though the senior centers are closed to the public, meals are still available for take-out or delivery to home-bound clients. Call your city’s senior center or 417-781-7562 to schedule a meal pick-up.

Go Vote Missouri! The deadline to register is October 7!

Trailblazing Carthage Woman Inducted Into the Hall of Famous Missourians

On Wed., Aug. 26, Annie White Baxter was inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians. A bronze bust made in her image will join the tributes to eight other Missouri women and 37 men in the “hall,” located on the third floor of the State Capitol. Baxter’s trailblazing success as Missouri’s first female elected official and the nation’s first woman county clerk earned her the prestigious spot. She was elected as the Jasper County Clerk in 1890, thirty years before women were allowed to vote. After her graduation from Carthage High School, Baxter started her career in the Jasper County Courthouse as an assistant clerk and deputy clerk before being formally elected to serve the entire county.

Current Jasper County clerk and former state representative, Charlie Davis, provided some historical context at the dedication ceremony. This photo was taken on the House dais after Speaker Elijah Haahr publicly unveiled the bust during Wednesday’s ceremony. Standing on the top row, from left to right, are Mary Lou Newman-Teel, Carla Palmer, Lisa Perry, Charlie Davis and Speaker Haahr. The lower row consists of Cathy Loy, Patty Moss, Shala Cochrane, Chrystal Fast, Terrie Dawald, Crystal Lees and Annie Golden.