Public hearing to take comments regarding proposed changes to Chapter 61, Section 401 water quality certification

DES MOINES -- The DNR will take comments at a public hearing Sept. 8 on proposed changes to Chapter 61 of Iowa Code, which would streamline the process in which the DNR certifies some water quality certifications.

The Environmental Protection Commission proposes to amend Chapter 61, making changes to how the DNR issues Section 401 Water Quality Certification for federal permits and licenses. This includes reviewing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Section 404 permits to ensure they meet Iowa’s water quality standards. The Corps’ nationwide and regional Federal Water Pollution Control Act permits are part of Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act, which regulates the discharge of dredged or fill material into waters of the United States, including wetlands.

A public hearing on the proposed changes to Chapter 61 will be held via conference call at 3 p.m. Sept. 8. Those who wish to attend the conference call should contact Roger Bruner prior to the hearing at roger.bruner@dnr.iowa.gov. A conference call number will be provided prior to the hearing.

To facilitate an orderly hearing, anyone wishing to make oral comments during the conference call must submit a request to Roger Bruner, at the above email address, stating they would like to provide oral comment and a conference call number will be provided prior to the hearing.

Written comments can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. on Sept.11. Please send written comments via email to Christine Schwake at Christine.schwake@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Christine Schwake, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Wallace State Office Building, 502 East 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

The proposed changes to Chapter 61 can be viewed at iowadnr.gov/Environmental- Protection/Water-Quality/ Wetlands-Permitting.

Questions regarding the rule making can be directed to Christine Schwake at 515-725-8399 or Christine.schwake@dnr.iowa.gov .