CBD EMPORIUM SECURES $3 MILLION GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENT FROM THE ATWOOD CONSORTIUM

CBD Emporium Atwood Consortium Logo

CBD Emporium, premier retailer of quality CBD products, today announced it secured a $3 million capital investment from the Atwood Consortium, LLC (“Atwood”).

We are excited to receive this investment backing that further solidifies our competitive edge and growth potential within the burgeoning CBD industry,” — John Flanders, CBD Emporium CEO

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, August 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Emporium, a privately-held company and premier retailer of quality CBD products, today announced it has secured a $3 million capital investment from the Atwood Consortium, LLC (“Atwood”). Financing proceeds will be utilized to expand CBD Emporium’s retail footprint on a national scale. CBD Emporium currently owns 25 store locations throughout the Southwest with plans to increase its geographic foothold in markets coast to coast.

“We are excited to receive this investment backing that further solidifies our competitive edge and growth potential within the burgeoning CBD industry,” stated John Flanders, CEO at CBD Emporium. BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research, two leading market research firms, project the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024.

The Atwood Consortium was founded by Dan Nero to provide financing and equity solutions to clients engaged in alternative business industries with a heavy concentration in the hemp / CBD marketplace. Atwood is one of the premier innovators of financial solutions for clients operating throughout the key segments of the hemp supply chain: the nursery, cultivation, manufacturing, lab testing, packaging and distribution, retail dispensary and data analytics / POS segments.

“CBD Emporium is primed to be the leading CBD retailer with a proven track record in bringing top-selling brands to market. We foresee accelerated company growth in the U.S., Canada, and abroad,” stated Nero.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, CBD Emporium offers a brick-and-mortar retail model for the CBD wellness industry. CBD Emporium offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from the highest quality hemp plants across its store locations and online.

CBD Emporium recently announced several new brand partnerships, including Brio, KOI Naturals, Holistapet, Kurativ CBD, Sun God Medicinals, ORL, Sky Wellness, Vai Water, and many more others.

For more information visit CBDEmporium.com.

About CBD Emporium:

Established in 2018, CBD Emporium is a privately held company with 25 retail locations throughout the United States. The retailer is the premier source of quality, trusted CBD products, and offers a diverse selection of more than 50 best-of-industry brands and its own brand labeled products derived from the highest quality hemp plants. CBD Emporium’s knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing the best information, education and products to improve health and wellness. For information visit www.CBDEmporium.com.

Forward-Looking Statement:

The information presented on (or directly accessible from) this press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or CBD Emporium’s future financial performance. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that CBD Emporium or its management "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans" (and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause CBD Emporium's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. CBD Emporium disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

+1 404-484-4980

neko@provenmediaservices.com