Lane Closure on Route 54 WB Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 54 westbound in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, are advised of a lane closure between Merion Heights Road and Natalie next week.

On Monday, August 31, the contractor, Fairchild Brothers Inc, will be doing the final paving restoration from the waterline installation on Route 54 from Marion Heights Road to Natalie. Work will be performed between 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Westbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed.

Work on this phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zone.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###