Representative Sherman closes BSW breakfast series with Law Enforcement Panel

08/26/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) will be facilitating the final Best Southwest Legislative Breakfast series event this Friday. The theme: Policing Culture.

Rep. Sherman, in conjunction with Senator Royce West, will facilitate the final BSW TGIF Series with a police chief panel. This panel will look at ways to collaborate and create a more symbiotic community-based relationship between law enforcement and the public. “The police chief panel is an excellent way to end the August Legislative Breakfast series,” Rep. Sherman said. “I look forward to facilitating the chiefs as they express their views and how we can all work together for unity during this tumultuous yet necessary time.”

In attendance will be Cedar Hill’s Chief Ely Reyes, DeSoto’s Chief Joe Costa, Duncanville’s Chief Robert Brown, and Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown. The panel members will be answering questions as diverse as what comes to their minds when they hear “Blue Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter,” what do they perceive the phrase “defunding the police department” to mean, their opinions on citizen oversight boards, their thoughts on the changes in policing over the years, and the nature of mental health calls in relation to the police department, among other questions.

“There has never been a more important time in Dallas County, in our state or in our nation to have authentic talks with key law enforcement officials to figure out solutions to the ongoing problems,” Rep. Sherman said. “The time is now for action between the police and the community to determine a more progressive and cohesive method of policing.”

For more information or to register for the TGIF Legislative Breakfast series visit bestsouthwestresources.com or call 972.780.5099.

