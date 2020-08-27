Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,973 in the last 365 days.

REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ TO HOST FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND PPE DISTRIBUTION ON AUGUST 29TH FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

member image

REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ TO HOST FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND PPE DISTRIBUTION ON AUGUST 29TH FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS  print page

by: Rep. González, Jessica
08/27/2020

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González will host a free COVID-19 testing site and PPE distribution in House District 104 aimed for frontline construction workers and their families. Testing will occur at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, August 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until testing capacity is reached. The event is also being hosted by Dallas City Council Member Chad West, the United States Hispanic Contractors Association, the Hispanic Contractors Association de Tejas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Dallas Hispanic Firefighters Association, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

"I am pleased to partner with these organizations and Council Member West to bring more COVID-19 testing and PPE resources to Oak Cliff. House District 104 and our frontline workers have disproportionately felt the effects of COVID-19, and this testing site will provide up to 1,000 free tests for our community. Knowing your COVID-19 status is extremely important to help slow the spread of the virus and decrease community transmission."

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oak Cliff is located at 231 N. Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX 75203. Tests and PPE will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please wear a face mask when at the testing site and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. For more information, please contact the Hispanic Contractors Association at (512) 270-9857 or email ushcadeaustin@gmail.com.

Contact: Zanir Ali

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.820

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0408

(512) 463-1817 Fax

400 South Zang Blvd., Suite 1214

Dallas, Texas 75208

(214) 944-5441

You just read:

REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ TO HOST FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND PPE DISTRIBUTION ON AUGUST 29TH FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.