REP. JESSICA GONZÁLEZ TO HOST FREE COVID-19 TESTING AND PPE DISTRIBUTION ON AUGUST 29TH FOR FRONTLINE WORKERS

by: Rep. González, Jessica

08/27/2020

Dallas, Texas – State Representative Jessica González will host a free COVID-19 testing site and PPE distribution in House District 104 aimed for frontline construction workers and their families. Testing will occur at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Saturday, August 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until testing capacity is reached. The event is also being hosted by Dallas City Council Member Chad West, the United States Hispanic Contractors Association, the Hispanic Contractors Association de Tejas, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Dallas Hispanic Firefighters Association, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

"I am pleased to partner with these organizations and Council Member West to bring more COVID-19 testing and PPE resources to Oak Cliff. House District 104 and our frontline workers have disproportionately felt the effects of COVID-19, and this testing site will provide up to 1,000 free tests for our community. Knowing your COVID-19 status is extremely important to help slow the spread of the virus and decrease community transmission."

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Oak Cliff is located at 231 N. Marsalis Ave, Dallas, TX 75203. Tests and PPE will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. Please wear a face mask when at the testing site and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. For more information, please contact the Hispanic Contractors Association at (512) 270-9857 or email ushcadeaustin@gmail.com.

Contact: Zanir Ali

Contact Info